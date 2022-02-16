Actor, playwright, and author Manav Kaul reveals how he became a national-level swimmer on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

The actor is coming to promote his new series ‘The Fame Game’ along with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran, and Muskan Jaferi.

During the conversation, host Kapil Sharma asked him how his love for “jalebi” and “kachori” is related to him becoming an ace swimming champion, the actor replied: “I have been brought up in Hoshangabad (MP), where during any festival people would throw money in Narmada river. My friends and I (4-5 of us) would dive into the river and fish out coins. I could hold my breath underwater for a long time and dive deep (to the bottom). We used to hold all the coins in our mouths, and by the time we used to surface out of the water, our mouths would be full and we used to collect enough coins to buy ourselves jalebi and kachori.”

He further added: “During one such time, a coach saw me dive into the river and I didn’t come out for a long time. He said since this guy can hold his breath for long, get him to swim. So I was taken to state competition in Bhopal. This was the first time in my life that I saw a swimming pool. I did freestyle and came second in that competition.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

