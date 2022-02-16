Rakhi Sawant shocked everyone by revealing that she has separated from her husband and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Ritesh. The dancer shared the unfortunate news on her Instagram and revealed that it was their mutual decision to split so that they both can enjoy lives separately. Meanwhile, her bestie, Sofia Hayat comes out in support of the former Bigg Boss contestant and says her husband needs help, while Rakhi needs healing.

Advertisement

In her statement, Rakhi claimed that she came to know a few things after coming out of the house. Even though she tried to save their relationship but things were out of her control. She also asserts that she feels heartbroken as he left her on Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement

As quoted by ETimes, talking about Rakhi Sawant’s separation from Ritesh, Sofia Hayat says that she remembers how her former husband Romanian interior designer Vlad Stanescu turned out to be a conman and stole expensive things from her post marriage. “I feel my friend Rakhi is a sweet person and he (Ritesh) has taken advantage of her.”

Sofia Hayat further shared, “I suggest Rakhi Sawant forgets about him. Men who lie always lie. Her husband needs help. Rakhi also needs healing. She has been living a lie. No wonder people thought the marriage was a lie because it is. He lied. Rakhi probably does not understand what real love is anymore, and she will need healing. I am sending her healing in this phase of her life so that she may know right from wrong and truth from a lie.”

“Truth always wins in the end and a lie always gets caught. It is a great awakening when you see the truth, for all that can see the truth can see God. I have seen Rakhi’s posts on Instagram about God and Jesus. Let the light of love and truth shine upon her. I send her my blessings and my angels to help her through this time.”

Sofia Hayat concludes by saying, “I think Rakhi Sawant needs to love herself. She gives so much to others. Even in her performances in Bigg Boss, she only gives. As a performer, she gives so much energy to her audiences and as a friend and lover.”

Must Read: It’s Now Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar At The Box Office As Laal Singh Chaddha & Raksha Bandhan To Arrive On Same Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube