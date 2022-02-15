Colors TV’s famous reality show, Bigg Boss recently ended its 15th season, with TV actress Tejasswi Prakash bagging the winning trophy. Apart from winning the show, Prakash also found love inside the BB15 house in beau Karan Kundrra.

Advertisement

Well, fans can’t get enough of all the cheesy love that Karan and Teja display whenever they get a chance, and many of them are eagerly waiting to hear the news of both of them tying the knot soon. However, according to a renowned astrologer, it looks like there is trouble in paradise awaiting Teja and Karan.

Advertisement

According to ETimes, famous astrologer and numerologist, Kashish Parashar, has now shared some interesting deets on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s future. The astrologer now shares his prediction on Karan and Teja’s professional as well as their love life.

Talking about Karan and Tejasswi Prakash’s professional life and what their future has in store for them, astrologer and numerologist, Kashish Parashar shared, “Karan Kundra’s date of birth is 11 October And Tejasswi’s date of birth is 10th June. Going by this, both of them will flourish in their respective careers and achieve great heights. Karan being an emotionally dependent person, will always find a shoulder to hang on. Tejasswi on the other hand is a headstrong girl who identifies an opportunity and grabs it quickly.”

However, when asked about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s marriage, the astrologist Kashish predicted and said, “there are high chances of both of them ending up in an ego clash and separating. If they manage to keep their egos in check and put each other above their insecurities, their relationship could end in marriage”

Well, all we can do is wait and see what fate has in store for both the love bird!

What do you think about astrologer Kashish’s prediction on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s love life? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash’s Per Episode Fees (In Lakhs) Will Drop Your Jaws, Simba Nagpal, Mahekk Chahal & Others’ Salary Revealed As Well!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube