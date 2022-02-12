Valentine’s Day is around the corner and couples across the globe have been making plans to spend the day with loved ones. On the same day, we will get to see some Bigg Boss couples celebrating the day together. While we recently snapped Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat at a diamond store, we might also witness a lovey-dovey moment between BB 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

Well, we are not saying, it’s the lover boy himself, who has spilled the beans on his Valentine’s Day plan with Teja. The actress is currently busy shooting for the 6th season of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6. As KK’s ladylove will be busy with her hectic work schedule, the actor has planned something romantic. Wanna know? Read on to know everything about his Valentine’s Day plan.

Karan Kundrra told SpotboyE, “I had made so many plans for Valentine’s Day but Tejasswi was so hurry to return to work, she ruined all my plans. I will visit the sets of Naagin 6 and will plan something big and special for her. Now, our families are involved so it’s better to leave things on them. Unko jaise sahi lega they will do it. As far as for our wedding, I believe that our families have already approved our relationship and that says it all.”

Meanwhile, another Bigg Boss 15 couple – Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal – revealed their Valentine’s Day plan exclusively to Koimoi. They told us, “Valentine’s Day is just another day where you have to just treat the other person better.” While Miesha added, “That should be all the days,” the actor continued, “It should be all the days, but uss din kuch extra karna padta hai.”

While parents-to-be Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also told us, “Well, abhi tak toh koi plan nahi kiya hai. After spending so many years together, you have to try and do things differently, you can’t make it boring.”

