Bigg Boss 15 contestant Raqesh Bapat has been making headlines for his romance with actress Shamita Shetty. Their love story began inside the house and now after their exit, they have been spotted together in public. Pictures and videos of their public appearances are going viral on social media.

Advertisement

Fans of the show are smitten by Raqesh and Shamita’s chemistry. Hashtag ‘ShaRa’, which is given by their fans, often trends on social media. Amidst these, Raqesh has gifted himself a new swanky car this Valentine’s Week and a video of it was also shared online.

Advertisement

Raqesh Bapat purchased a swanky new Audi Q7 as the latest collection in his garage. For the unversed, the luxurious car was launched recently at a starting price of ₹80 lakh (ex-showroom). In the video shared on YouTube, he was seen unveiling the car with his mother.

Take a look at the video below:

The YouTube video’s comment section is filled with congratulatory messages from his fans. Meanwhile, Raqesh recently spoke about his relationship with Shamita Shetty. Speaking to SpotboyE, he said, “Our connection was not only for the show. I had told her on the show also that let’s connect after this. Because we wanted to see each other in the real sense of the world. Yes, we are connected, we talk to each other and meet each other.”

Apart from Bigg Boss, Raqesh Bapat has appeared in films such as Tum Bin (2001), Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai (2005) Vrundavan (2016), Savita Damodar Paranjape (2018). He has also appeared in TV series like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar (2005-2008), Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? (2010-2012) and Qubool Hai (2014).

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Not Shooting Abroad Even Once During 6 Years Of Career!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube