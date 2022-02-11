Tejasswi Prakash may be out of the Bigg Boss 15 house but there are still a lot of reasons that the actress is enjoying the limelight. Most importantly, she’s shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 alongside Simba Nagpal. But her no on-screen kiss statement has created controversy all over and boyfriend Karan Kundrra is visibly upset. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Teja recently did an interview where she opened up on allegations of being insecure. The actress joked that her boyfriend Karan just hides it well but is way more insecure than her. During the conversation, she even joked about how he has prohibited her from kissing on-screen.

Karan Kundrra took to his Twitter yesterday evening and shared, “Read some s**t written about me today… not surprised anymore… kind of reminds me of something lol… déjà vu!! narratives much… I’m done defending myself and expecting someone will… didn’t happen then… then why today.”

Although he did not refer to anyone, fans felt he was hinting at Tejasswi Prakash. As the tweet caught attention, Karan Kundrra ended up deleting the tweet.

But speculations were confirmed when Tejasswi took to her social media and expressed her disappointment on how her joked was turned into toxicity during an interview.

“Blessed are those who find companionship. And it’s sad when a joke is turned into ‘toxicity’. I am good with love, those who want to can choose their negativity! @kkundrra you are perfect, and I’m one lucky gal!” Tejasswi Prakash tweeted.

Well, we hope TejRan have sorted it all out amongst themselves!

