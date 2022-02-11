‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Maera Misshra has always been attracted to pole dancing and now she has finally been able to fulfill that wish. She had recently posted about her dancing skills on her social media handle.

Talking about her love for pole dancing, Maera mentioned: “I have always been very attracted to pole dancing. I really think it looks absolutely amazing. I was watching back-to-back videos of pole dancing on social media and then one day, I decided to reach out to my friend who is a great dancer, to teach me how to pole dance.”

The MTV ‘Splitsvilla 11′ actress shares more about her attending the pole dancing classes and appreciates those who know this dancing style as it is quite challenging.

“I went for my first class in August 2021, and it was a wonderful experience. Learning pole dancing has always been on my list and I wanted to learn this before I plan on getting married. So now I have finally done it, I applaud every person who knows this art. It’s a very difficult dance form and not as easy as it looks, and anyone who knows this can tell that it’s one of the best ways to do the full-body workout,” Maera Misshra adds.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.

