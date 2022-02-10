Sofia Hayat is well known for her appearance in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 7. Often she made headlines for accusations against Salman Khan and Karan Johar. Her outspoken nature has created several controversies. Now she has once again made a bold statement that could leave men in shock.

Advertisement

The former Bigg Boss contestant previously made some unsavoury comments on Dabangg star Salman Khan when he was sentenced to 5 years in prison over the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case by Jodhpur Court. She also made allegations against Armaan Kohli of abusing her and other girls.

Advertisement

Now Sofia Hayat during a conversation with Filmibeat said that men don’t know how to kiss as they spend too much time watching p*rn. Recalling from her own experience, she said, “So I was 18 when a boy from school kissed me. He looked into my eyes, got closer to me and kissed me. I had no idea what I was doing, but he did. I knew I didn’t like it. It was messy. He shoved his tongue in my mouth and it was just horrible. I remember about it. Later, I met a guy who could kiss and it was really intimate, romantic and very sweet. I prefer sweet kisses with the energy of love and sensuality. I feel many men don’t know how to kiss properly. Probably, because they watch too much p*rn.”

On being asked about the biggest turn off while kissing, Sofia Hayat went on to indicate a high energy level. The diva said, “Biggest turn off is energy. If a guy is kissing you with lust in his mind, it will always be a rubbish kiss. Women feel energy more than men. We can feel when a man is desperate to kiss or go further than first base. Let a man feel like he is kissing a queen and she will feel like a queen.”

Well, Sofia Hayat’s statement is sure to raise the eyebrows of many men and think about their actions. So what do you think about her statement? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover’s 30 Crore Mansion Spread Across 18000 Sqft Has Cars Like Maybach, Porche – Virtual Tour Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube