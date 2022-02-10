BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has been making headlines ever since he appeared on the Reality TV show Shark Tank India, which is the Indian franchise of the American show of the same name. His blunt style feedback became fodder for several viral memes.

Now Ashneer has become one of the most popular ‘Sharks’ of the show. Ashneer’s net worth is Rs 21,300 crore and lives a lavish lifestyle. While not much is known but his Instagram handle does give a sneak peek into his luxurious life. Scroll down to know more.

Delhi-born Ashneer Grover is married to Madhuri Jain Grover, who is also an entrepreneur. The couple is blessed with two children- a boy and a girl. BharatPe co-founder lives in a plush home in Delhi’s posh area of Panchshila Park and routinely shares pictures of his house on social media.

Ashneer Grover’s luxurious house is sprawled across 18000 square feet mansion is estimated at upwards of Rs 30 crore at least. As seen in pictures shared by him on Instagram, the massive house has a light beige theme with the interior peppered with artworks. The bedrooms have wooden floors and one of the rooms has a massive four-poster bed with a metal frame.

Moreover, Ashneer Grover is also an art lover. His house boasts of several paintings and other artwork, giving the interiors a livelier and more personal feel. The business tycoon has an enviable car collection that includes, a bright green Porsche, sleek black Maybach and some swanky green sports cars. He had shared that he loves to take his sports car out on a ride, during night hours.

It is also worth pointing out that Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover love travelling around the world and their vacations are just lavish. They never miss a chance to pack their bags and travel along with the children, to places like Dubai, England, California. The list goes on.

