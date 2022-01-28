Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set to make her digital debut with the Netflix series ‘The Fame Game’, which is slated to release on February 25.

‘The Fame Game’ also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi.

The story revolves around Bollywood icon Anamika Anand, who has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade.

‘The Fame Game’, formerly known as Finding Anamika, will take us into the world of superstar Anamika played by the evergreen, ever-gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene! Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the series marks her streaming debut.

‘The Fame Game’ brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors.

