Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor were among the most loved jodi’s on the silver screen in Bollywood. The two of them have appeared in multiple hit films together, and they were very good friends off-camera. But do you know there was a time when the Dhak Dhak girl decided not to work with Kapoor anymore?

Yes, you heard that right. Back in the ’90s when the two actors were at the peak of their careers, Madhuri took this massive decision. But what made her take this major step? Keep scrolling further to know more.

Back then, when Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor were one of the hottest pairs on-screen, there were rumours that these two are more than just friends in real life too. This definitely raised the eyebrows of many gossip mongers, and apparently, these two also started spending too much time with each other on the sets. However, everything came to a halt one fine day.

It so happened that Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita visited him on the sets of one of his films along with their children. The actor began interacting with them thereafter exactly when Madhuri Dixit was passing by from that spot. The Aaja Nachle actress saw Anil with his family and then made a huge decision that day itself.

She decided not to star in any more films alongside Anil to maintain distance from him. The actress also admitted the same in one of her interviews that she will never do something that will bring harm to Anil’s family members.

Well, this is the reason why Madhuri Dixit stopped working with Anil Kapoor despite knowing that it will be a setback for her career. The two of them reunited after a very long time in the 2019 film Total Dhamaal.

This comedy-drama marked the collaboration of Anil and Madhuri after 17 years. That’s a really long time, right? For the unversed, the two of them were last seen in the 2000 film Pukar which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

How do you like Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor’s jodi? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

