Two hero films may not be a thing in today’s time, but it was a superhit formula in the 90s. Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty were probably two such actors whose Jodi churned out some of the major hits of that time. They were considered as one of the most successful big-screen duos. But did you know Anil Kapoor had reportedly taken a dig at both of them and called them “two half-heroes”?

Akshay and Suniel have given huge blockbusters together, namely Waqt Humara Hai and Mohra, which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. After the success of this film, Anil had taken a massive dig at both of them, and that did not go down well with them.

According to a 2005 report in India Glitz, after the massive success of Mohra, Anil Kapoor had reportedly taken a dig at Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, calling them “two half-heroes” who joined hands to fill in for a single hero on the big screen. Mohra was a rage back in 1994, and Anil’s dig was in his cheeky humour, but it hadn’t gone down too well with the action duo.

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty had reportedly retaliated by attributing the success of Mr India to a “Zero Hero” as Anil Kapoor was invisible in half of the film. Obviously, this resulted in a feud between them, and it became the town’s talk for several years.

But thankfully for all the fans, the supposed feud died down, and almost a decade later, Anil worked with Akshay in Bewafaa and with Suniel in Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets.

Talking about Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty’s Jodi, they have not only given hits in the action genre, but their duo has also given cults in the romantic genre like Dhadkan and comic genre like Hera Pheri. These movies are still etched in our memories.

