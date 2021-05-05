Nothing can beat the Internet when it comes to spreading rumours like wildfire. While, fake death news of celebrities are something that makes it to the database world time and again, the world and music lovers in it were taken by the news that Lucky Ali has passed away. The update was all over in no time. But turns out that is not true. The singer is alive and healthy, as confirmed by Nafisa Ali.

For the unversed, rumours last evening had that Lucky Ali has passed away due to COVID-19, and that left the world very much in shock. But there was no official confirmation from anyone close to the singer-actor, who has been quite active since the last lockdown. Nafisa Ali has now quashed all the rumours in a tweet late at night. Below is all you need to know and also what Nafisa has to say about it.

In her tweet late in the night, Nafisa Ali made it clear that Lucky Ali is totally well and they have chatted last noon. She also updates that he has not tested positive for COVID-19 and is with his family. She wrote, “Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health.”

Adding to her tweet, Nafisa Ali also spoke to a leading daily as per Hindustan Times. She said, “I chatted with Lucky Ali two-three times today. He is fine. He does not have Covid-19. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine.”

Meanwhile, Lucky Ali was in the news last year when a video of him singing for an audience went viral. He sang O Sanam and that was loved by many. Talking to the same portal, the singer said, “It was something that almost felt like it was going to happen, with the way the world was moving. Something like that was expected, which would change the things and world. And it just happened to be just like that.”

