Bollywood singer-songwriter Lucky Ali’s soul-stirring voice was a part of every 90s’ kid’s life. He has given us gems like ‘O Sanam‘ and ‘Gori Teri Aankhain’, among many others. His songs can be said that, were iconic and were anthem of every romantic heart.

Recently, when his impromptu gig from Goa went viral on social media. The singer created magic when he sang O Sanam, netizens couldn’t help themselves but fall into a pit of nostalgia. Fans on social media were overwhelmed to see the singer perform one of his most romantic songs for a live audience.

While we are still getting over the nostalgia over the song, we stumbled upon an old clip from Zee Cine Awards 2000, where the singer was seen crooning ‘Na Tum Na Hum’ from the movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan was also seen singing along with the 62-year-old singer.

In the video, both Lucky Ali and Hrithik singing and swaying to the rhythm of the song. Hrithik Roshan’s young boy charm and Lucky Ali’s melodious voice created magic on stage. Least to say, it was a trip down the memory lane. Watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who shared the clip of Lucky Ali’s impromptu gig in Goa, on social media opened up about how she got the reclusive singer to perform there. Talking to Times Now Digital the actress said, “My friend Bablu told me about this lovely place and said all the young musicians come there and since Lucky is here, he asked would you like to come and listen to them. Lucky said, Ya, of course, I encourage musicians so I want to be there… So we went there and they sang and it was a beautiful evening…”

She continued, “When it all came to an end, they said, Sir please sing us a song and now Lucky said, Nafisa, you’ve put me in a spot. I said what did you think, you are their guru, you are the legend. If they want you to sing one song, I feel you show them how you sing. Then I just quickly put my camera on and recorded it.”

