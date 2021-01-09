Not long ago, we saw South superstar Vijay Sethupathi walk out of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha. For the world it was said that the actor had to bid adieu to the film due to date issues. But as per reports, it was him gaining weight that had left Khan upset. While the rumour mill keeps churning, the latest update says that Aamir who has said no to Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake has done it because of his dismay with Sethupathi. Below is all you need to know about this update.

If the grapevine is to go by, the reason for Vijay’s exit from Laal Singh Chaddha was completely different from what was showcased to the world. It is said that the makers wanted Sethupathi in a certain shape and he put on some extra kilos. Aamir, who has an eye for perfection did not agree of him with the gained weight as it goes opposite to the character and went on to recast. As for Vikram Vedha, the actor recently walked out of the film.

Now, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source is disagreeing with Aamir Khan’s reason to leave Vikram Vedha. It was initially said that there were script issues but, the source says Aamir had loved the script actually. The source further added that it was his fallout with Vijay Sethupathi that led to this decision. If you are unaware, Aamir was roped in to play the character that Vijay played in the original.

The source said, “Everyone was shocked to see Aamir Khan leave the film in a jiffy. While he didn’t give a reason for his sudden exit, there is a talk in the market that he left the film since he didn’t want to portray the character of Vijay Sethupathi, after things going a little sour with him on Laal Singh Chaddha. He has ample offers in his kitty, and will do something original now.”

The same source also revealed that after Aamir Khan’s exit, the makers have set their hopes on Hrithik Roshan. They have approached the actor and he has even loved the script. “In-fact, even before Aamir, the makers were keen to get Hrithik Roshan on board, however back then, he was preoccupied with another film (Satte Pe Satta), which eventually got shelved. While he had the heart on doing Vikram Vedha back in the past, he decided to not do it due to prior commitments. But now, he is back on board, and all set to commence shooting from the second half of 2021,” source said.

