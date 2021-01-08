



As temperatures are dropping, it’s time to curl up and watch some steamy Bollywood movies on Netflix. Sure, you can re-watch Fifty Shades series multiple times, but why not try something else? So tonight, let’s explore some of their Bollywood offerings.

Netflix has a massive library of films to watch, if you are looking for some steamy Bollywood film then look no further. Take a look at our list and decide which one are you watching tonight:

One Night Stand (2016)

Jasmine D’Souza directorial Indian Hindi erotic romantic drama film stars Sunny Leone, Nyra Banerjee, and Tanuj Virwani in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a married man, who becomes infatuated with a woman who he has a one-night stand with after meeting her on a business trip. Later, his obsession for his mistress threatens disrupts his marriage and his everyday life.

B.A. Pass (2012)

Ajay Bahl directorial film stars Shilpa Shukla, Shadab Kamal, Rajesh Sharma, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. The neo-noir erotic thriller film is based on the 2009 short story “The Railway Aunty” by Mohan Sikka. The film received universal critical acclaim after it was released in 2012. It follows the story of a young man meeting a dangerous married woman who seduces him and turns him into a male prostitute.

X: Past Is Present (2014)

It’s a collaborative feature film that stars Huma Qureshi, Swara Bhaskar, Radhika Apte, Piaa Bajpai, Usha Uthup, Neha Mahajan, and Rii Sen in important roles. The film tells the story of a filmmaker who is in a midlife crisis, haunted by memories of his past relationships after he meets an alluring stranger at a party.

Hate Story (2012)

Vivek Agnihotri directorial film and produced by Vikram Bhatt, stars Nikhil Dwivedi, Gulshan Devaiya and Paoli Dam in lead roles. The film follows the story of a rich tycoon employs Kavya, only to abuse her and malign her image as payback for exposing his scams. She then takes revenge for all the abuse she had with him.

Beiimaan Love (2016)

The Hindi-language thriller film directed and produced by Rajeev Chaudhari stars Sunny Leone and Rajneesh Duggal in lead roles. It follows the story of Sunaina, a woman who meets a man at a party, only to have him immediately betray her. In an attempt to take revenge, she reinvents herself as a successful businesswoman.

