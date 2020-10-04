Fifty Shades Of Grey: Not Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson Was Paired Opposite THIS Actor Initially!

Fifty Shades Of Grey has been special for multiple reasons. To begin with, Dakota Johnson enjoyed newfound fame like never before. The franchise attracted audiences in no time. And the proof of it all was a massive US$570 million box office collections worldwide. But did you know Jamie Dornan was not the first choice for Christian Grey?

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right. Who can even think of anybody nailing Christian Grey better than Jamie! But the makers of Fifty Shades had previously roped in another actor. In fact, even after signing the film – this person opted out of the film at the end moment.

Advertisement

We’re talking about Sons of Anarchy actor Charlie Hunnam. The actor was cast for Fifty Shades of Grey in 2013. He even developed a close bond with director Sam Taylor-Johnson. However, later on, ‘schedule conflicts’ were cited as the reason behind Charlie opting out of the project.

What remains rather interesting is that Charlie Hunnam called that Fifty Shades Of Grey phase as the most ‘traumatic’ in his career. And there was a lot unsaid behind dropping out of the Dakota Johnson starrer.

In an interview with V Man in 2017, Charlie revealed, “I developed a friendship with (director Sam Taylor-Johnson). But that was a somewhat traumatic experience for me. I didn’t want to open that wound.”

During that time, Hunnam was shooting for the 7th season of Sons Of Anarchy. Apart from that, he was also a part of Crimson Peak.

Talking about all the mess around the chaotic schedules and the mess, “This is the kind of packed schedule some working actors dream of—but in practice, it’s far messier and emotionally damaging than in theory.

So, Charlie Hunnam ultimately decided to pass on Fifty Shades, terming it as “the worst professional experience of my life.”

“It was the most emotionally destructive and difficult thing that I’ve ever had to deal with professionally. It was heartbreaking,” he concluded.

Finally, Fifty Shades Of Grey witnessed its leading men in Jamie Dornan with Dakota Johnson being the female lead. Well, we certainly don’t regret it. What about you?

Must Read: Benjamin Keough Buried Alongside Grandfather Elvis Presley In Graceland

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube