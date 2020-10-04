Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey on Saturday received a massive backlash on social media after she shared a video on Instagram from an impromptu signing for her new poetry book. She had appeared wearing a stylish mask and met with fans at the event.

The 35-year-old singer, real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, appeared sporting a mesh face mack while she met with fans at a Barnes & Nobles in Los Angeles, California. She was seen promoting her new poetry book Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass at the fan meet-and-greet event.

Lana Del Rey sat in a cordoned-off area to read excerpts of her poetry, and her blonde locks were swept back for the event. She then appeared to pose for photos for fans wearing the glamorous face mask which clearly had holes in the front. Previously, she wore a similar face mask for the cover of Interview magazine in September.

Lana’s younger sister and photographer, Caroline Chuck Grant went live on Instagram recording the event. Fans were quick to point out about her netted or mesh face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the comments, fans urged the singer to wear a proper mask and condemned her for having an in-person event in California that drew a large crowd.

Take a look at the video here:

One user wrote, “YOU MAKE IT SO HARD TO STAN PLEASE WEAR A PROPER MASK,” while another user wrote, “LANA WEARING A MESH MASK TO AN EVENT FOR HER POETRY WTF So irresponsible.”

Another fan commented, “I love you sis but please wear a real mask, it’s gives a bad message :(.”

A different follower wrote, “Why is she at an event with a bunch of people wearing a mesh mask??? I love Lana but this is incredibly irresponsible.” Another Lana fan commented, “Lana is a grown woman and we shouldn’t tell her what to do BUT wearing #that mask is dangerous for her and for others…It’s very irresponsible.”

However, Lana Del Rey’s sister almost immediately came to her defence and commented, “She’s more than six feet away and she tested negative, so chill.” Following which, another fan wrote, “Guys, the mask has a translucent layer underneath the mesh. Calm down.”

