Life is stressful, and 2020 has added more to our stress. A lot of us are still hesitating to step out because the pandemic hasn’t bid goodbye yet. For most, the past few months have been like being trapped in a box. People couldn’t step out to watch movies, go on trips or even shop necessary items. But thanks to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and others, we didn’t miss entertainment in our lives. However, some are still confused about what to watch.

It is normal to get confused about what to watch, what kind of content to watch. Some can’t decide if they should binge-watch a series or a 2-hour movie. But do not worry. A few days ago, we suggested some new Netflix movies in September that deserve your attention. Today, we are going to tell you some good sitcoms that will take away all your worries and stress. Check out the list below:

Schitt’s Creek (6 seasons) – Netflix

A lot of people have discovered the shows after it swept away multiple Emmy Awards this year. But the show already had its good fanbase. The show stars Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Emily Hampshire. It’s a story of a wealthy family ‘Rose’ losing all their wealth. The only property they have with them is a small town ‘Schitt’s Creek’ that Eugene Levy’s Johnny Rose purchased as a joke for his son David aka Dan Levy. The six seasons show their struggle to adapt to town life, the journey of starting from scratch, friendship and love. Created by Eugene and Dan, the father-son have injected lots of laughter dose in this show. There won’t be a moment where you will feel like doing something else when you start watching the show.

Fleabag (2 seasons) – Amazon Prime

This British sitcom is living proof of how one can laugh at their pain and misery. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the creator of the show who also plays the titular role. The show has a fantastic star cast of Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, Brett Gelman and Andrew Scott. Phoebe successfully breaks the fourth wall and makes you a part of her story. At times, it feels like she is telling your story. The show will make you LOL in many instances and will leave you teary-eyes with its intense scenes and dialogues. The show is what one can call ‘bittersweet’.

The Office (9 seasons) – Amazon Prime for India

Another classic sitcom starring Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Mindy Kaling and many such talented stars. The show aired from 2005 to 2013. It shows the office life of the employees of Scranton’s Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. A lot of people who are missing their office and friends, this is an apt show for you. Be ready for lots of laughter and happy tears too.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (7 Seasons so far) – Netflix

We have seen many cop dramas that intrigued us with the action and suspense. But Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and Andre Braugher present us a sitcom on the lives of NYPD officers. If you think cops are all about doing serious business, aren’t funny or weird, well you’re mistaken. B99 will tickle your funnybones and give you many ‘aww’ moments.

The Good Place (4 Seasons) – Netflix

What happens to life after one dies? We have heard about stories of how God punishes the sinners and sends good people to heaven. But is there any proof of these claims? The Good Place shows how the hell and heaven are nothing different than Earth. But it’s not as simple as we think. The series will amuse you with its unique concept, and the star cast will leave you in splits with their performance. TGP stars Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil, Ted Danson, D’Arcy Carden, William Jackson Harper and Manny Jacinto.

FRIENDS (10 Seasons) – Netflix for India

Does this show need any description? It is one of the classics, most popular, most loved and most talked sitcoms ever! The show stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. If you have already watched the show, we don’t need to tell you to rewatch it! We are sure the diehard fans are doing it every day. If you want to witness the bond of friendship and love in its purest and funniest form, FRIENDS is the show for you.

