If there’s one person who is receiving lots of love and appreciation coming her way, it’s Millie Bobby Brown. The actress first earned a huge fan base for herself with Netflix show, Stranger Things. Currently, people can’t stop showering praises on her for her acting in Enola Holmes.

Time and again, Millie has proved that she is multi-talented. At 16, she has a fan following more than any Hollywood biggie. The actress also owns a beauty line that’s running successfully. She also shares makeup tutorials on her Instagram page. Fans love how at such a young age, she has achieved so much. Apart from this, she wins people’s hearts with her fun and cool personality.

The Enola Holmes actress will now win hearts of not only her fans but also Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Millie Bobby Brown appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed her first Lip Sync Battle with a Jonas Brothers classic ‘Year 3000’ on the show.

Millie Bobby Brown said, “I am choosing my first song because I feel like this year has been crazy, and I think we could do with a retreat to the year 3000, Jonas Brothers version.”

In the video, the actress comes in full form with the necessary props. With her pop star confidence, perfect lip-sync and rockstar movies, she has surely left us all speechless.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the star cast of Stranger Things has started shooting for the fourth season. They recently shared a post teasing the fans about upside down again. The fourth season will have its main cast Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, and others reprising their respective roles.

Talking about Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown has already teased with a sequel to this Netflix movie. The film stars Henry Cavill as Mycroft Holmes and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes. Helena Bohnam Carter played her on-screen mother, Eudoria Holmes.

What do you have to say about Millie’s lip sync battle on Jonas Brothers’ classic, Year 3000? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

