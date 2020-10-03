Angelina Jolie’s THIS Co-Star To Testify For Brad Pitt In Court?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are talk of the town. The couple began dating back in 2005. Blessed with 6 children, they got hitched in 2014. Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last long and they called it quits within 2 years. While the divorce has been finalized, decisions regarding the custody of their children is still pending.

Advertisement

Owing to it all, Brad and Angelina are currently fighting a legal battle. Recently, we heard about the Maleficent actress wanting to remove the judge handling the case. She mentioned that the judge has connections with Pitt’s attorney because of which, the verdict may be biased.

Advertisement

Now, as per recent reports, Angelina Jolie’s one of the Girl, Interrupted co-star will be testifying for Brad Pitt in the court. Not just that, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor also has a list of psychologists, a therapist and security consultants who will be taking the stand in the court battle.

We’re talking about Jillian Armenante. Not just Girl, Interrupted – Angelina Jolie has also starred with Armenante in A Mighty Heart (2007). Brad Pitt has listed her name to take the stand, so the actress may be seen testifying for him in the court.

The trial is expected to take place between October 5 to October 23, 2020. Several issues are expected to be resolved. To begin with, Angelina for the longest time has wanted to move out of LA. The actress wants to settle with her kids in an altogether different place. However, Brad is opposing this and wants all of them to stay in the same area.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share 6 children together – Knox, Pax, Vivienne, Zahara, Maddox, and Shiloh.

Meanwhile, Brad is rumoured to be dating Nicole Poturalski. The couple were seen vacationing at the South of France. Some eye-witness even spotted that the duo was seen kissing before boarding a private plane for their trip.

Nicole is a German model and is already married. She’s in an open relationship and is even blessed with a son.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s battle.

Must Read: Marvel’s Eternals: Is THIS The Look Of Villain Kro From Angelina Jolie & Kit Harington’s Movie?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube