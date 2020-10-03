The year 2020 is not good for anything, including cinema. A lot of big movies have been pushed ahead to 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic is nowhere close to ending and hence, the movies which were supposed to release in the next three months, are delayed again. Two such big movies are No Time To Die and Fast & Furious 9.

The delay in release date is not new for the 25th James Bond movie. It was earlier scheduled for April 2020 release. But the pandemic was at its peak in almost every country at that time. Hence, Daniel Craig fans had to wait to see him play 007 for the last time. Last month, it was announced that the movie would release in November this year. Well, that’s not happening anymore.

The latest update on No Time To Die is kind of sad but also a sigh of relief to those who were concerned about people’s safety in theatre. Daniel Craig’s James Bond movie will hit the screens on April 2, 2021. The news was announced on their official page.

007 Instagram page shared, “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year.”

Check out the post below:

Similarly, Fast & Furious 9 is also not releasing on its scheduled date. The movie starring Vin Diesel and John Cena was earlier slated to release on April 2, 2021. However, that slot is now taken by Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die. Hence, F&F 9 will now hit the screens on May 28, 2021.

Well, it looks like the release dates are sorted out well for both the big franchises.

What do you have to say about the delay in release dates of No Time To Die and Fast & Furious 9? Let us know in the comments section below.

