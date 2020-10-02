The Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves Starrer Has A Big Surprise For Fans!

Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix 4 is one of the highly anticipated films. Recently, the team resumed its working amid the pandemic restrictions and pictures of the same, sparked excitement amongst fans. Now, there’s one latest development coming on the project which is sure to increase the anticipation for the film’s release.

Advertisement

Daniel Bernhardt who was last seen in The Matrix Reloaded, will be returning to the franchise after 17 years. Yes, you read that right! Agent Johnson is returning to the team and it would be really fun to watch him.

Advertisement

Along with Daniel Bernhardt, The Matrix 4 will also see Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson returning as Niobe and The Merovingian, respectively. It features newcomers like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith and Ellen Hollman.

Are you excited with Daniel Bernhardt joining The Matrix 4?

Meanwhile, recently we learnt about Hugo Weaving, who essayed Agent Smith, has been dropped out of the fourth instalment. The one who had the ambition of destroying Zion, the last refuge of humans, will not anymore be the part of the franchise. The actor himself proclaimed about the same.

As The Matrix 4 suffered a halt due to the pandemic, Weaving had some dates issues. As Lana Wachowski thought that the actor won’t be able to dedicate enough time due to the other commitments, he had to leave the project.

“Lana Wachowski had rung me at the beginning of last year. We’ve worked together five times, the Wachowskis and I on three Matrix films, V for Vendetta and Cloud Atlas. I’ve hung out with them all over the world for many, many years. So, yes, Lana was very keen for me to be involved in The Matrix. There was reading with Keanu [Reeves], Carrie[-Anne Moss] and myself and a few others from the old family,” quoted Hugo Weaving as per CBR.com.

Weaving added, “Ultimately, we talked about it and when the offer came through to do it for Warner’s I said yes the next day and I talked to Lana. I thought we could have done my scenes in May, June and July; and we talked about money and we talked about — they were negotiating. And we were all pretty much sorted and agreed on dates and it was all fine, but then Lana decided she didn’t think it was going to work. So, she pulled the plug on the negotiations. That’s where it ended up. She basically didn’t feel that my commitment to the National Theatre was going to fit in with the dates that she had in mind for me.”

Must Read: Nicki Minaj & Hubby Kenneth Petty Are Parents Now, Gender Of The Baby…

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube