Keanu Reeves At Worldwide Box Office: From The Matrix To John Wick: Chapter 2 – Have A Look At The Actor’s Highest Grossers

The 55-year-old Keanu Reeves is one of the most charming actors in the world. Apart from his impeccable acting skills, it’s his off-screen persona that has made him a fan favourite.

Over the years, ‘Hollywood’s ultimate introvert’ has maintained his hold at the box office. Keanu made his debut in 1985 and is known for his films like Speed, The Matrix series, Constantine and John Wick series. His 2019’s release, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was a big hit, thus proving his credibility at the ticket windows.

Take a look at the top 10 worldwide grossers of Keanu Reeves:

1) The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The second instalment of The Matrix franchise grabs the first spot in the list. It made a global business of $739 million back in 2003, as per Box Office Mojo.

2) The Matrix (1999)

It marked the beginning of one of the much-loved franchises across the globe. It made a worldwide collection of $464 million.

3) The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

With a global collection of $427 million, the third instalment of The Matrix is at the third spot.

4) Speed (1994)

It was both critical and commercial success and earned big profits against a controlled budget. It made a global total of $350 million.

5) John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Last year, the audience welcomed the return of Keanu Reeves’ iconic character with open arms. The film was commercially successful. It made $327 million worldwide.

6) Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

The romantic comedy directed by Nancy Meyers made a worldwide collection of $265 million. It was a box office hit.

7) The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

In this film, Keanu Reeves played an alien messenger. It made a collection of $233 million worldwide. The film was a commercial success but a failure on critical front.

8) Constantine (2005)

The film was commercially successful with a global collection of $231 million but received mixed reviews from critics.

9) Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

The horror film received mainly positive reviews upon its release. Commercially too, it was a big hit with a collection of $216 million.

10) John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

The list is wrapped up with Keanu Reeves’ iconic character of John Wick. The second instalment made a collection of $171 million globally.

