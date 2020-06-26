Christian Bale At Worldwide Box Office: From The Dark Knight To The Prestige – A Look At The Actor’s Top 10 Grossers

Whenever the method acting comes to our mind, Christian Bale is there at the top. Not just impeccable performances, but the actor is well known for undergoing drastic body changes. A true perfectionist for a reason!

Christian Bale debuted at the age of 13 with Steven Spielberg’s Empire Of The Sun in 1987. But he rose to fame with his breakthrough performance in 2000’s release, American Psycho. And since then, there’s no looking back for the actor. He further garnered worldwide popularity with Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.

There’s no doubt that he is one of the highly acclaimed actors. And, the commercial success of his films even proves his box office credibility.

Take a look at Christian Bale’s top 10 worldwide grosser:

1) The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

This Christopher Nolan directorial was the final instalment of iconic, The Dark Knight Trilogy. Expectedly, it blasted the box office with humongous collections. In the theatrical run, the film earned a global sum of $1.08 billion.

2) The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight is the most acclaimed instalment of the trilogy and is mainly known for Heath Ledger’s cult Joker. The film made a global sum of $1 billion.

3) Batman Begins (2005)

Batman Begins marked the beginning of the trilogy. It was a reboot to Batman film series. The film earned $372 million at the worldwide box office.

4) Terminator Salvation (2009)

A standalone sequel to Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines, the film was a decent box office success with a worldwide sum of $371 million.

5) Exodus: Gods And Kings (2014)

Exodus: Gods And Kings found itself in controversies and fetched mostly negative response due to some historical inaccuracies. The Christian Bale starrer managed to add some profits after recovering the making cost. It collected $268 million globally.

6) American Hustle (2013)

This black comedy managed to please critics and audience as well. Thanks to its controlled budget, the film earned good profits with a global sum of $251 million.

7) Public Enemies (2009)

Along with Christian Bale, the film also had Johnny Depp in a lead. The film received positive reviews and was a commercial success with a collection of $214 million, globally.

8) The Big Short (2015)

This one too managed to bag both critical and commercial success. The film made a collection of $133 million, as per box office mojo.

9) The Fighter (2010)

Based on the life of boxer Micky Ward and his older half-brother Dicky Eklund, the film was praised by both critics and ticket-buying audience. Made at a controlled budget, the film collected a good total of $129 million at the worldwide box office.

10) The Prestige (2006)

This thriller was based on Christopher Priest’s novel of the same name. It also had Hugh Jackman in a lead role. The film opened to highly positive reviews and turned out to be a box office success with a worldwide collection of $110 million.

