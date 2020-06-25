Leonardo DiCaprio At The Worldwide Box Office: From Titanic To The Wolf Of Wall Street, Top 10 Grossers Of The Star

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most revered actors globally for his stunning work in the Hollywood industry as well as for the environment. The Hollywood star made his debut with 1991 film Critters 3. However, it was his role as Jack Dawson in James Cameron’s Titanic which made him famous all over the world. Titanic which romantically paired him with extremely beautiful Kate Winslet remains a highly loved and cult-classic romantic tragedy film. If that’s not enough, the film was the first Hollywood film to cross $2 billion mark and is still Leo’s top grosser.

But Titanic is not the only film for which Leonardo DiCaprio is known for. Over the years, he has worked in some really good films which have got better and better with time. Who can forget him in Inception, The Wolf of Wall Street, or The Revenant which even got him an Oscars Award for Best Actor?

Let’s have a look at the Top 10 grossers of Leonardo DiCaprio:

1) Titanic

The romantic tragedy film set on the tragic crash of Titanic ship set fire at the Box Office. The James Camron film starring Leonardo DiCaprio was a success like never seen before as the film ended up collecting $2,187 million worldwide. People still love to watch its re-runs.

2) Inception

Another gem of Leonardo’s career, Inception is a mind-bending sci-fi film directed by Christopher Nolan. The film based on the highly fascinating concept of dream manipulation proved to be a huge one at the Box Office. The 2010 film did a business of $830 million worldwide. It missed the $1 billion mark by a little margin but that doesn’t take away what it achieved.

Along with Leo, Inception also had stars likes of Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, and others.

3) The Revenant

The 2015 Adventure film had Leonardo DiCaprio in lead along with Tom Hardy & Paul Anderson in lead. Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, the film did a worldwide business of $533 million.

4) Django Unchained

Along with Leonardo DiCaprio, the 2012 film directed by Quentin Tarantino had Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson among others. The film did a worldwide business of $425 million and is 4th highest grosser of Django so far.

5) The Wolf of Wall Street

The Martin Scorsese directed American biographical black comedy crime film is loved by the audience even after 7 years of its release. The 2013 film had Leonardo DiCaprio playing the role of a stockbroker Jordan Belfort and it did fairly well at the Box Office.

The Wolf Of Wall Street did a lifetime worldwide business of $392 million according to Box Office Mojo.

6) Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

The Quentin Tarantino directed film received rave reviews from critics. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt in lead, the comedy-drama did a business of $374 million.

7) The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby made a huge noise back in 2013 as it brought Leonardo along with Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. The Baz Luhrmann directed film is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel of the same name and also has Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Isla Fisher, and others.

The Great Gatsby did a business of $354 million worldwide.

8) Catch Me If You Can

Directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, the American biographical crime film released back in 2002 and performed well at the Box Office. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio in lead along with Tom Hanks and others, the film did a worldwide business of $352 million.

9) Shutter Island

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese make a fab duo. Apart from The Wolf Of Wall Street, both of them have worked together in a fairly good success, Shutter Island. The 2010 neo-noir psychological thriller did a worldwide business of $295 million.

10) The Departed

Another Leonardo DiCaprio & Martin Scorsese film which stands tall in the Top 10 grossers of the star. The 2006 crime film won 4 Oscars including Best Picture and did a worldwide business of $291 million.

Which is your most favourite film of Leonardo among these?

