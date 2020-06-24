DC Universe At The Worldwide Box Office: From Superman To Joker, Check Out The Collections Of All 29 DCU Films

DC Universe At The Worldwide Box Office: DC films over the years have enjoyed a huge fanbase. From Superman and Batman in the late 70s to Wonder Woman, Aquaman & Joker, the universe of DC has evolved a lot. It has of course seen its share of criticism and failures in all these years but DC has never stopped making films and entertaining the fans globally.
A look at the worldwide box office of all the DC films so far and one notices that there have been a lot of fluctuations in its graph. There have been innumerable times when DC has missed the mark big time. A lot of times its films have done forgettable business but it has kept on pushing the envelope.
In the past decade or so, DC has mostly made dark films. The formula has worked for them as far as pre-release buzz is concerned. The films opened good due to great craze but a lot of films like Suicide Squad, Justice League have disappointed the audience and collections dropped later on. However, there have been some other dark films by them like The Dark Knight series, Joker which have done incredibly well. Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam are also some of the films which have left many impressed.
Have a look at the worldwide box office results of all DC films so far according to Box Office Mojo:
1) Superman
Year: 1978
Box Office: $300 million
2) Batman
Year: 1989
Box Office: $411 million
3) Batman Returns
Year: 1992
Box Office: $266 million
4) Batman Forever
Year: 1995
Box Office: $337 million
5) Batman & Robin
Year: 1997
Box Office: $238 million
6) Superman II
Year: 1980
Box Office: $108 million
7) Superman III
Year: 1983
Box Office: $60 million
8) Supergirl
Year: 1984
Box Office: $14 million
9) Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Year: 1987
Box Office: $15 million
10) The Return of Swamp Thing
Year: 1989
Box Office: $192,816
11) Steel
Year: 1997
Box Office: $1.7 million
12) Catwoman
Year: 2004
Box Office: $82 million
13) Constantine
Year: 2005
Box Office: $230 million
14) Batman Begins
Year: 2005
Box Office: $371 million
15) Superman Returns
Year: 2006
Box Office: $391 million
16) The Dark Knight
Year: 2008
Box Office: $1,005 million
17) Watchmen
Year: 2009
Box Office: $185 million
18) Jonah Hex
Year: 2010
Box Office: $11 million
19) Green Lantern
Year: 2011
Box Office: $219 million
20) The Dark Knight Rises
Year: 2012
Box Office: $1,081 million
21) Man of Steel
Year: 2013
Box Office: $668 million
22) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Year: 2016
Box Office: $874 million
23) Suicide Squad
Year: 2016
Box Office: $746 million
24) Wonder Woman
Year: 2017
Box Office: $821 million
25) Justice League
Year: 2017
Box Office: $658 million
26) Aquaman
Year: 2018
Box Office: $1,148 million
27) Shazam!
Year: 2019
Box Office: $366 million
28) Joker
Year: 2019
Box Office: $1,074 million
29) Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Year: 2020
Box Office: $202 million
Which is your most favourite DC film among these?
