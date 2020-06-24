DC Universe At The Worldwide Box Office: From Superman To Joker, Check Out The Collections Of All 29 DCU Films

DC Universe At The Worldwide Box Office: DC films over the years have enjoyed a huge fanbase. From Superman and Batman in the late 70s to Wonder Woman, Aquaman & Joker, the universe of DC has evolved a lot. It has of course seen its share of criticism and failures in all these years but DC has never stopped making films and entertaining the fans globally.

A look at the worldwide box office of all the DC films so far and one notices that there have been a lot of fluctuations in its graph. There have been innumerable times when DC has missed the mark big time. A lot of times its films have done forgettable business but it has kept on pushing the envelope.

In the past decade or so, DC has mostly made dark films. The formula has worked for them as far as pre-release buzz is concerned. The films opened good due to great craze but a lot of films like Suicide Squad, Justice League have disappointed the audience and collections dropped later on. However, there have been some other dark films by them like The Dark Knight series, Joker which have done incredibly well. Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam are also some of the films which have left many impressed.

Have a look at the worldwide box office results of all DC films so far according to Box Office Mojo:

1) Superman

Year: 1978

Box Office: $300 million

2) Batman

Year: 1989

Box Office: $411 million

3) Batman Returns

Year: 1992

Box Office: $266 million

4) Batman Forever

Year: 1995

Box Office: $337 million

5) Batman & Robin

Year: 1997

Box Office: $238 million

6) Superman II

Year: 1980

Box Office: $108 million

7) Superman III

Year: 1983

Box Office: $60 million

8) Supergirl

Year: 1984

Box Office: $14 million

9) Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Year: 1987

Box Office: $15 million

10) The Return of Swamp Thing

Year: 1989

Box Office: $192,816

11) Steel

Year: 1997

Box Office: $1.7 million

12) Catwoman

Year: 2004

Box Office: $82 million

13) Constantine

Year: 2005

Box Office: $230 million

14) Batman Begins

Year: 2005

Box Office: $371 million

15) Superman Returns

Year: 2006

Box Office: $391 million

16) The Dark Knight

Year: 2008

Box Office: $1,005 million

17) Watchmen

Year: 2009

Box Office: $185 million

18) Jonah Hex

Year: 2010

Box Office: $11 million

19) Green Lantern

Year: 2011

Box Office: $219 million

20) The Dark Knight Rises

Year: 2012

Box Office: $1,081 million

21) Man of Steel

Year: 2013

Box Office: $668 million

22) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Year: 2016

Box Office: $874 million

23) Suicide Squad

Year: 2016

Box Office: $746 million

24) Wonder Woman

Year: 2017

Box Office: $821 million

25) Justice League

Year: 2017

Box Office: $658 million

26) Aquaman

Year: 2018

Box Office: $1,148 million

27) Shazam!

Year: 2019

Box Office: $366 million

28) Joker

Year: 2019

Box Office: $1,074 million

29) Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Year: 2020

Box Office: $202 million

Which is your most favourite DC film among these?

