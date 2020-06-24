Is Jon Hamm Dating His Former ‘Mad Men’ Co-star Anna Osceola?

Hollywood heartthrob Jon Hamm who is equally popular for his acting stint in films and television, apart from his professional life has also been in news following his personal life. The actor has been making headlines following reports about his alleged relationship with his ‘Mad Men’ co-star, Anna Osceola.

Reportedly, Jon Hamm has been spotted with Anna Osceola multiple times on various occasions, in the last couple of months amid pandemic.

As per a report from usmagazine.com, the alleged couple was spotted together last month enjoying the game of tennis. As per the same report, based on few pictures published by dailymail.com in May, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola were spotted in casual and comfy outfits, with cloth masks on their faces along with sunglasses and caps at a tennis court in Los Angeles.

It was only last year when Jon Hamm was also earlier linked with actor Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus. The ‘Mad Men’ actor broke up with his girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt in the year 2015. The duo got into a relationship in 1997 and was together for almost 18 years before they decided to part ways.

On the film front, Jon Hamm has a big project under his belt in the form of the much-awaited Top Gun: Maverick that has Hollywood star Tom Cruise in lead.

The action drama venture is slated to release on 23rd December, 2 days before the auspicious festival of Christmas.

