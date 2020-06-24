Blake Lively rose to fame with her role in Gossip Girl. She portrayed Serena van der Woodsen in the show also featuring Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley amongst others. However, what we have today is a beauty hack from the diva herself. She applies a DIY hair mask that gives her the ultimate softness and shine. However, the ingredient that she uses is something that we love eating but applying? We’re not sure at all.

Be it her fashion looks, her luminous skin or makeup – we’re a fan of it all. Blake is Serena in real life, and get tired just taking notes from her. Recently, the actress shared her red carpet looks. Adding onto the glamour is her tremendous sense of humour. What better than her fun banter with husband Ryan Reynolds to prove that!

Getting back to our topic, Blake Lively revealed her hair secret in 2005. The actress focussed on the importance of keeping the bottom of the hair nourished. Most of the time, we focus on the scalp. And that ultimately leaves the ends dry or brittle.

So to cure that, Blake Lively’s mother helped her with a soothing technique. Her mother would often apply oil on the bottom half of the hair. BUT WAIT! Oil just isn’t it. The Shallows actress’ mother would also put mayonnaise.

Yes, you read that right! That one ingredient which is highly debatable. I mean, most of us love it in our burgers or many be our sandwiches, but hair? That feels gross. But again, egg doesn’t make us feel really good either.

Basically, you’ve got to struggle to earn the good things. Blake Lively has done it all her life with mayonnaise. Can you?

Talking about the same in an interview with Allure, Blake had shared, “My mom…used to put oil or mayonnaise on the bottom half of her hair before she would shower. That way, when she would shampoo, the soap wouldn’t strip the bottom of the hair.”

Some of her fans even tried it and shared some really satisfactory results. Are you going to try it? Share your experience in the comment section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!