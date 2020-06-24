Thanks to the immense love and major success, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is all set for season 8. The show stars Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher, and others in lead roles. It’s a sitcom that stars NYC cops who make us laugh as well as cry our hearts out.

Due to the killing of George Floyd by a cop in Minneapolis last month, people have gone bitter towards the police. As Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a show on cops, it became a target and topic of discussion amid the Black Lives Matter protests. Now, Terry Crews has shared how some episodes of B99 have been scrapped amid BLM protests.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the actor said that they had some good episodes ready. But to highlight the BLM situation, their showrunner decided to scrap them and make episodes that reflect strong messages. Terry Crews said, “We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor further stated, “Our showrunner, Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

“This is an opportunity right now for us all to unite and get together and understand what this is and that we have to battle this together,” said Terry Crews.

In their previous seasons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has highlighted several social issues. Whether it’s gender discrimination, sexual harassment, feminism, and an episode of racism, the show is known to bring up these topics. It would be interesting to see how a show on cops will highlight the BLM subject.

