Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Has Real-Life Issues With Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been divorced for almost 4 years now. However, the speculations around their relationship doesn’t seem to cease. The latest rumours suggest that the actor had reconciled with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. To add to the fuel, daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt isn’t very happy about it.

For the unversed, Angelina and Brad are blessed with 6 children – Knox, Pax, Vivienne, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox. While Maddox has issues with his father, Shiloh is the closest one. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor even organised a huge birthday bash amongst the family for her 14th birthday. But his baby girl is now happy that her father has called it quits with Jennifer.

It is being said that Brad Pitt is done with both his ex-wives – Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. He is looking for someone different from them both. Gossip mill has it that he has even kicked the FRIENDS actress out of his house.

Now, a source close to Star Magazine reveals about Shiloh’s disliking for Jennifer Aniston. The source claims, “Shiloh would have a real issue if Brad and Jen got back together. Mainly because it would send her mom into a tailspin. The last thing anyone needs is more tension now that her parents are finally getting along. That would just make things horribly uncomfortable all over again!”

How is Jennifer coping up with the heart-break? As per the report, she has been hanging out with Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel and her other friends.

“Jen’s friends were humoring her and helping her believe that her courtship with Brad Pitt was written in the stars. But now the vast majority are gently encouraging her to give up,” the source added.

However, there remains no official confirmation to any of it. We wonder if it is even true at all!

