Jennifer Lopez Looks Sultry & Rocks The Hot White Swimsuit As She's Summer Ready, See PIC

It’s summer in the US and the best time for a lot of people to enjoy at the beach. Jennifer Lopez is quite summer-ready and all set to wear her swimwear, sunscreen lotion and turn heads. If you are wondering how? Well, her latest Instagram post speaks for her.

Yesterday, the Second Act actress took to her Instagram page to share a pic in a stunning swimsuit. Her wavy hair and lovely skin totally complement the white and sultry swimsuit. Jennifer Lopez captioned the pic, “First weekend of summer #VibeCheck ☀️ @Guess 📸 @lacarba.”

In the comments section, fans are drooling over her summer-ready avatar. One of the fans wrote, “Omggg killing it Queen 😍😍😍😭😭😭”. Another fan commented on her Insta pic, “What did we ever do to deserve a goddess like you 😍😍”. One more Jennifer Lopez’s admirer wrote, “Yasss you’re a hottie with a body 🔥🔥”.

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez made headlines for a good cause. The couple joined the Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood. Along with the crowd and several other celebs, the two were in the protest demanding racial justice following George Floyd’s death.

Isn’t Jennifer Lopez looking every bit hot and sensuous in this white swimsuit? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

