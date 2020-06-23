Michael Bay To Direct Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Vs. Marvel Universe Movie?

WHAT? Though Ryan Reynolds pitched the idea of Deadpool killing Fox’s Marvel Universe last year, we didn’t know this would even have a chance to turn out to be true. Also, the crazy doesn’t end here, it’s Michael Bay who could helm this rollercoaster of a ride.

The news could come true, not anytime soon though, but it could and that’s enough hope for the fans. Now, it’s not totally clear whether it’s one of the future projects in the Deadpool franchise or the upcoming Deadpool 3.

An insider named Roger Wardell posted a tweet about the same. It reads, “Deadpool kills Fox’s Marvel Universe was one of the ideas pitched by Reynolds back in 2019. Michael Bay in talks to direct the movie.”

With franchises like Transformers, Bad Boys to his credit, Michael Bay has the trait to go over-the-top with his vision. We still aren’t sure how well will this work for the Deadpool aura, but we are sure this news will come as a shock to many.

Reports state that this just might be an informal talk with Michael Bay and needed to be taken with a pinch of salt. But, if this comes true, fans will have to be ready to welcome the unexpected.

What are your thoughts about the same? Do you think Michael Bay will do any justice to the world of Deadpool? Pour in your comments in the usual place below.

