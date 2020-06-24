Post Break-Up With Lily-Rose Depp, Timothée Chalamet Spotted Making Out With Eiza González; READ ON

Everyone wants to know who their favourite star is currently dating. Timothée Chalamet is the heartthrob of today’s generation and his love life has always been a talk of discussion. And guess what, after saying he is ‘currently single’ a few months ago, the actor was found getting cosy with Mexican actress, Eiza González. Yes, you read it right. So what exactly they were doing? Read on.

As reported by TMZ, the Interstellar actor and his ladylove Eiza González were spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to spend some quality time together. They were chilling with a few friends. Chalamet played the guitar for everyone and they all started jamming together. While Eiza was in a hot two-piece bikini, Timothée was shirtless and the duo took a dip in the water. They were even spotted kissing each other. Eiza is 30 and TC is 24, but their cracking chemistry is what worth’s looking for than the age difference.

Similarly, last year, Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp’s makeout pics from a fun boat ride in Capri, Italy broke the internet. Fans loved to see them together as they made for a dreamy and hot pair. Sadly, the duo broke up due to reasons unknown. But looks like the Beautiful Boy actor has found love again in this hot diva.

Well, this news of Timothée Chalamet not being single will make some of his fans happy and break many hearts. But it’s good to see that amid the pandemic, the Call Me By Your Name actor has found love again in Eiza González.

Timothée Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez vacationing in Mexico in the midst of a global pandemic! pic.twitter.com/JAAlvKAHsJ — Timothée Chalamet Fans (@TimotheeUpdates) June 23, 2020

On the work front, Timothée Chalamet will be next seen in a sci-fi film, Dune. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film also stars Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and others.

