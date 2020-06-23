Zac Efron garnered massive fame with Disney’s High School Musical. It was like that one teenage work that paved way for success for the actor. Just not him, from Ashley Tisdale to Vanessa Hudgens – similar was the fate with every lead actor. But do you even know the kind of money they made? The details aren’t for the weak-hearted.

For the unversed, Efron played the role of Troy Bolton, the singing basketball captain. He was that one charming hero for most girls back then. While the constant fight continued between Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens fans – Troy was the peacemaker amongst them all! What also created a lot of noise was Zac and Vanessa dating in real life. You’d be lying if you say you didn’t root for their adorable pair.

Now, getting back to our topic, the money! Zac Efron got his big break through the Disney channel’s original movie. He auditioned during a group casting call in North Hollywood. As the 17 Again actor wasn’t known back then, Zac was paid $100,000 during the first movie. Well, that’s a whole lot of money for a beginner. Plus back in 2006, its value was insane!

That’s not it. As the Hollywood hunk garnered more and more fame, the zeroes in his paycheck kept increasing. High School Musical was all over soon after its release in 2006. The film turned a franchise with 2 other instalments.

It is rumoured that by High School Musical 3: Senior Year, Zac Efron was the highest-paid amongst the cast members. He was making almost $4 million by that time. That indeed is a mind-boggling jump!

Zac eventually went onto be a part of several other Hollywood biggies. 17 Again, The Greatest Showman, Baywatch, Neighbors are some of his renowned works!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!