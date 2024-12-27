The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is only getting more and more prominent, with every public figure supporting her. For the unversed, the Gossip Girl star alleged that he sexually harassed her on the sets of their film It Ends With Us and planned an online campaign to damage her reputation. Lively even provided receipts in her documents.

Since several people have come out in support of her and called out the 40-year-old, from their fellow co-stars in the movie to the co-host of Baldoni’s podcast, the support for Lively has been overwhelming. Bart Johnson has come out to support his sister-in-law amidst this war.

Bart Johnson Slams Justin Baldoni & Supports Blake Lively

Johnson, known for playing Coach Jack Bolton in the popular movie series High School Musical, took to his Twitter account to slam Baldoni and call his behavior out. He wrote, “He’s a fraud. He puts on the ‘costume’ of a hero, man bun and all.” The actor added, “Used all the trendy catch phrases & buzzwords for his podcasts. None of it’s genuine. It’s all theater.” He stated that everyone fell for Baldoni’s false act for years.

The Disney and HSM alum concluded, “Rewatch his videos with a more critical eye and watch him compliment and praise himself with faux humility and self-deprecation. What a performance.” Meanwhile, netizens agreed with his take and clarified their opinions in the replies section.

Fans React To Bart Johnson’s Tweet Against Justin Baldoni

One user wrote, “Nobody coming to his defense except his lawyer says everything.” Another noted that Baldoni’s podcast co-host “dropped him,” and “that should speak volumes.” They also added that maybe the others “were afraid to say something” before Lively filed a lawsuit against him. A third responded, “We stand with Blake and respect her courage for speaking out. We believe her and know she’s a wonderful person.”

The director faced further ire from another user who wrote, “Took the words right out of my mouth. He has always been so phony. I couldn’t stand to watch all the PR he did for It Ends With Us.” They continued, “I feel like he tries to disguise his ego and sexism, self-awareness and realization,” and pointed out that actions speak louder than words. He had only highlighted himself throughout the controversial promotional tour of It Ends With Us.

Meanwhile, Johnson, popular for playing Zac Efron’s father in the iconic High School Musical films, tweeted to show his support for Blake Lively, his sister-in-law. For those unaware, he is married to her sister Robyn Lively.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Amber Heard Weighs In On Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Controversy Years After Johnny Depp Legal Saga: “I Saw This Firsthand”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News