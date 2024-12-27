Sandra Bullock is slowly rediscovering her path to happiness after enduring the heartache of losing Bryan Randall, the love of her life, over a year ago.

The 60-year-old ‘Ocean’s Eight’ icon, who stepped back from the public eye following Randall’s passing in August 2023 due to ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, which destroys nerve cells, is now ready to embrace the possibility of new love.

Sandra Bullock Has Shared Her Openness to Dating

Sources close to Sandra reveal that while Bryan will always hold a special place in her heart, she’s prepared to open herself to meeting someone new.

With the new year approaching, she’s shared her openness to dating with friends, though she’s in no rush and values a meaningful connection over anything superficial.

Sandra Bullock Recently Attended Jennifer Aniston’s Festive Gathering

Sandra’s recent appearance at Jennifer Aniston’s festive Friendsgiving gathering signaled a turning point as she began reconnecting with her social circle.

Her friends are excited to help her find a “solid good guy” who can match her humor and charm. “Sandy doesn’t care about money or fame. She’s not interested in status,” the insider added.

“There’s got to be a spark. But as far as any specifics, she isn’t shallow and is very open to all types,” the source said about Sandra’s preference for men. “She’s ready to leap of faith and see what’s out there again!”

