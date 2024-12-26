Jennifer Lopez shared a quiet glimpse of her Christmas Eve, a tender moment with her children, Max and Emme, amid the sadness of her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck.

In a video posted to Instagram, Lopez sat by a crackling fire, her 16-year-old twins lounging nearby, as she smiled softly, the warmth of the holiday contrasting the heartache lingering just beneath the surface.

“Merry Christmas Eve to you and yours 🤍,” she captioned the clip. Lopez smiled joyfully in the video, which was set to Bing Crosby’s 1962 holiday hit, ‘Winter Wonderland.’

Jennifer Lopez’s Room was Decorated with Festive Lights and Garlands

Dressed casually in camel-hued sweatpants and a white T-shirt, she decorated the Christmas tree, surrounded by green garlands, twinkling lights, and presents wrapped in gold.

Despite the bittersweet undertones, there was a sense of peace, with Lopez sipping tea, enjoying a bottle of whiskey, and sharing quiet moments with family.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Managed to Celebrate Each Other over the Holidays

Though the 55-year-old’s marriage to Affleck ended just two years after their whirlwind wedding, the exes found small gestures of connection during the holidays.

Affleck, still in her life in some way, gave Lopez an autographed Marlon Brando book, a thoughtful nod to her love for the actor, while they exchanged a few gifts for each other’s children, keeping their bond intact amidst the sadness of their separation.

“Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando,” a source said.

“It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays,” the source continued, adding, “Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings.”

Lopez filed for divorce from the Oscar winner in August on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony, per Page Six.

Despite the distance, sources confirm that they remain amicable, communicating when it comes to their children, and are determined to stay in each other’s lives, even as their love story fades into a different, quieter version of what it once was.

