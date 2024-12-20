Things between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be fine on the outside, but reports claim the former couple have a storm brewing regarding their divorce. The estranged duo got engaged (for the second time, after decades) in April 2022 and tied the knot in July the same year.

In August 2024, Lopez filed for divorce. According to rumors, the two attempt to remain cordial and civil for their respective kids, who attend the same school. But their divorce battle is far from peaceful, and here’s everything we know about the alleged issues they are facing.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Trouble In Divorce?

According to In Touch Weekly, even though Lopez filed for divorce almost six months back, nothing about the situation has been resolved. “It doesn’t seem like they’re anywhere close to finalizing the divorce,” claimed the insider. They added that the pop star and the actor wanted the whole process to be very amicable and had “talked a good game about wanting to consciously uncouple.” But those plans don’t seem to be working out.

The main issue in solving this legal battle is that they cannot seem to agree on “how to divide things up,” and that has affected many things and the whole process, in fact. Another source claimed that “Ben ought to just give in to all her demands,” and his reluctance has allegedly infuriated her. She thinks “he’s trying to come out of this on top” of this messy situation.

The insider alleged, “She feels like the least he could do is be a gentleman in their divorce.” On the other hand, Affleck believes “he’s been more than fair” and that Lopez is “purposely dragging” things and “nitpicking over little details.” Their net worth seems to be another factor in this legal battle. It is no secret that the songwriter has a much bigger net worth than the actor.

The report further alleged that Lopez is worth much more than Affleck. He thinks this situation is her “being vindictive and greedy.” To conclude, the source speculated that both of them might act as if they are desperate to avoid drama, but the longer the legal battle drags, the harder it would be for everyone involved, including their family and kids.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Relationship

For the uninitiated, this wasn’t Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s first attempt at forever. They started dating back in 2002. The two got engaged in November that year and were going to get married in September 2003. The ceremony was postponed, and later, in January 2004, it was announced that they had called off the engagement. In 2021, they rekindled their romance again.

This time their engagement led to a wedding, but it lasted two years, and Lopez and Affleck are now embroiled in a divorce battle.

