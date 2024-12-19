Justin Bieber’s reaction to the news of former girlfriend Selena Gomez’s engagement to Benny Blanco has come to light. The couple had an on-and-off relationship from 2010 to 2018, after which Bieber started dating his current wife, Hailey.

Gomez took to Instagram on Wednesday to flaunt her massive diamond ring and announce her upcoming wedding, which reportedly left the ‘Baby’ singer flabbergasted.

Justin Bieber Recognizes the Significance of Selena Gomez’s Decision

A source revealed that while Bieber is married with a child, he admitted that hearing about Selena’s engagement briefly stung.

“His past is so connected with Selena, and now that she is engaged, he is married and a father; it’s a bit of a shock to the system that everyone is getting older,” the source added. “Justin is only 30, but he has lived a life, and an important part of his past is now officially moved on just as much as he has moved on. He won’t be stressing much about it and hopes she is well and happy at the end of the day.”

The insider explained that Bieber hopes this development will finally convince his fans to stop idolizing his past relationship with Selena Gomez, as it has been over for some time, and this should end it once and for all.

Selena Gomez Purposefully Delayed Her Engagement Announcement

According to reports, Gomez and Blanco got engaged in secret five months ago but chose to delay their announcement to avoid being “tied” to Bieber’s fast-time fatherhood, which occurred around the same time.

“They became engaged in August, and Selena didn’t want her engagement to be tied to Bieber in any way. They knew it would,” an insider claimed. “Selena knew that there would be stories accusing her of getting engaged to turn attention away from Justin’s baby or that people would claim that she did this to one-up him.”

Justin Bieber May Have Posted a ‘Secret Message’ for Selena Gomez

Bieber reportedly shared a selfie with his wife from their Costa Rica getaway on Instagram just days after Gomez’s heartfelt announcement with Blanco, who had been featured in People’s 2024 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ issue.

However, the song he selected to accompany the post caught the attention of his fans. Bieber chose Lizzy McAlpine’s All My Ghosts, a track about struggling to let go of the lingering memories of a past relationship.

“I can see it now, the wedding of the year / I can see it now, he stands up there and wipes his tears. I can see it now when all my ghosts disappear / I can see it crystal clear,” some of the lyrics include.

