The news of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s engagement sent quite a massive buzz and a flurry of opinions on the Internet. When the couple first accepted their relationship, fans were surprised and disapproved, and the sentiment seems to be the same now. However, the newly engaged pair is happy and celebrating this new era.

Gomez announced her engagement by posting pictures from Blanco’s proposal. The main star of the post was the dazzling diamond sitting on the singer’s finger. Here’s what we know about the special rock, including its cost and the unique reference nod to a Gomez song.

How Much Did Benny Blanco Spend On Selena Gomez’s Engagement Ring?

Blanco proposed to Selena Gomez with a Marquise diamond ring that cost him $200K, Life & Style Magazine reports. The diamond is set on a yellow gold pavé band and is estimated to be a “four-carat” ring. Maxwell Stone, the creative director of UK-based retailer Steven Stone, stated that the ring’s center stone is complemented by diamond-encrusted shoulders. He also revealed that marquise-cut diamonds are less common but are highly demanded for distinction and taste.

Selena Gomez’s Diamond Ring Is A Nod To One Of Her Songs

That wasn’t all, as the ring also featured a personal touch. The marquise ring was a nod to Gomez’s 2015 song, Good for You. The track’s lyrics say, “I’m on my marquise diamonds / I’m a marquise diamond / Could even make that Tiffany jealous.” The reference makes the ring more special. Gomez and Blanco aren’t the only couple with marquise rings. David Beckham proposed to Victoria Beckham with a three-carat marquise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Engagement Post

Gomez took to her Instagram to share the happy news and wrote, “Forever begins now.” The first picture featured her hand with the diamond ring on it. The second saw the Rare Beauty founder sitting on a blanket outside as she smiled and looked at the ring. Next to her, baskets of food and Taco Bell boxes were visible. Gomez has stated several times how much she loves Taco Bell. She wore a fur pull-on and jeans in the cute images.

The third photo was a selfie of Gomez beaming while flaunting the ring. The last picture saw the couple cuddling in her closet. Blanco hugged her from behind and planted a kiss on top of her head as she smiled with her eyes closed. In the final two photos, the actress changed into what looks like a black sweater, while the producer wore a pink and blue sweater shirt.

Celebrities React To Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Engagement

Meanwhile, Gomez’s colleagues sent a flurry of congratulations and wishes in the comments section. Taylor Swift said, “Yes, I will be the flower girl.” Jennifer Anniston wrote, “HONEY!! Congratulations, sweet mama!” Gordon Ramsey replied, “Congratulations to you both; it must be the cooking.” Nina Dobrev and Lily Collins also left sweet messages in the comments.

