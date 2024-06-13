The handsome eldest son of the heartthrob soccer star David Beckham and his wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham has recently opened up about nepo baby conversation he has heard throughout his life and reflected on his thoughts on the topic. The 25-year-old shuts down the claims by proving he can pave his own way. Despite his best efforts to stand on his own, people still call him out.

During an interview with InStyle, Brooklyn added, “I mean, I can’t help how I was born. I couldn’t ask for better parents and I’m just trying to work my ass off and trying to make a name for myself. That’s all I can say, really.”

As Brooklyn figures out his path in life, he has tried his hands at various pursuits. From playing soccer like his dad to entering the fashion world like his mom, his journey has been a rollercoaster and he credits his parents who always encourage him to shut out the public noise. He said, “It makes me… I kind of like it, in a way, just because it makes me really want to prove to people… Until two years ago, I didn’t know what the hell I was doing. I think with all the rubbish I get, my mum’s just like, ‘Prove them wrong. Never respond to that rubbish, just prove them wrong.’ I think what I wanted for so long—especially the last few years—is I really wanted to make a name for myself.”

Finally, Brooklyn decided that food space was where he wanted to settle down. Although his Facebook Watch reality show, Cookin’ With Brooklyn didn’t go well, he is passionate about food and is also launching a new venture this fall called Cloud23. The name is inspired by his dad’s jersey number and also signifies the day in the month of June when he proposed to his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

In this regard, Brooklyn said, “I’m always going to have haters and that’s fine, and it’s probably going to get worse. I hope not, but I’m excited for people to try [Cloud23] and I don’t know, what else can I say? Where would I want my business to be in 20 years? I want my product to be [everywhere]. I would love to have my own restaurant. You have to be happy to be successful. That’s important.”

David and Victoria Beckham are parents to four children, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper Seven.

