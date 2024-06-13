Only Martin Lawrence and Will Smith can ride and die together because they’re the Bad Boys For Life! After the duo’s latest outing in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, fans are speculating about the announcement of the next chapter in the Bad Boys franchise, but will the iconic duo star once more and set the screens on fire as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett?

In the last two installments of Bad Boys, Mike, and Marcus grapple with their morality. In Bad Boys for Life, Marcus retires but returns to policing after Howard’s murder. This theme continues in the latest film with Marcus suffering a heart attack. Even Mike faces emotional burdens and experiences panic attacks during firefights, suggesting that the partners in crime are nearing the end of their crime-fighting days, but nothing can be said for sure.

Talking with Entertainment Weekly, Smith and Lawrence revealed that they’re open to more chapters in the franchise if that’s what the fans want. Smith said, “Well, these younger actors are going to need to do more of the stunts, that’s for sure. It is a world and characters that are just an absolute joy to be with. In a movie theater with Mike and Marcus, it just feels like home. So, as long as there’s a reason — I never wanted to be one of those dudes who make sequels just because people will go.”

He continued, “I want to make them because there is something to say and the characters have a place that they’re developing to that will be interesting and fun to watch and maybe even a little helpful.”

Furthermore, Smith asked fans to go watch the movie, stating, “Is there something that can happen in these characters’ lives that is worth asking people to go to a movie theater for? And with this movie, the answer is a resounding yes.”

Lawrence also added to the conversation, “We always have so much fun making these movies and you’ve got to give the fans what they want. Will and I have a great time working together, so as long as the fans want it and the demand is there, I’ll keep trying to give them what they want.” Additionally, he hinted at the possibility of Bad Boys 5, teasing, “we’ll have to see.” He said, “You know I never say never, but it also has to make sense. If the fans ask for it, you know we could be back.”

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is now playing in theaters.

Must Read: The Boys Season 5: Eric Kripke On Why It’s The Final Season Of The Superhero Saga, “It Is Such A Wonky Stupid…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News