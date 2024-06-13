The Fall Guy is still hanging in there in the theatres. The movie starring Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling has earned impressive numbers on its sixth Tuesday. Despite losing the theatres and digital release, the movie keeps moving ahead. Keep scrolling for more.

David Leitch directed the movie, a tribute to the stunt artists. Ryan plays a former stunt performer. Besides Ryan and Emily, it also stars Aaron Taylor Johnson and Winston Duke. The movie received an A- rating on CinemaScore. It was made available on a digital platform on VOD eighteen days after its theatrical release, and that too with 20 extra minutes.

As per Luiz Fernando’s report, The Fall Guy by David Leitch earned $471K on its sixth Tuesday, Discount Day facing a drop of only 31.8% from last Tuesday. It lost another 410 theatres last Friday and will lose more once Inside Out 2 releases this Friday. The rom-com action movie is going against the odds as it keeps pushing forward at the theatres. Ryan and Emily‘s film has hit the $85.8 million cume in the United States.

The report further added that The Fall Guy aims for a $90 million—$95 million run in North America. Internationally, the movie has grossed $80.4 million, and its worldwide collection is $166.2 million, against an estimated production budget of $125 million.

More about The Fall Guy

The official synopsis reads, “He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows, and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy, and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job.”

It was released in the US theatres on May 3.

