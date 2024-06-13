Inside Out 2 might not have arrived in the US yet, but it was released in Korea with a bang. Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, and others are probably feeling one emotion now: ‘Joy’ after receiving a positive opening in the Asian country. The audiences have rated it well, too. Scroll below for the deets.

The first film, Inside Out, was made by Pixar for Walt Disney Pictures and released in 2015. The National Board of Review and the American Film Institute named it one of the top ten movies of 2015. The fantasy animated film directed by Pete Docter was also nominated at the Oscars and won the Best Animated Feature award. Inside Out opened with a solid $90.4 million. The film collected $501.9 million internationally; at the worldwide box office, it grossed $858.8 million.

Inside Out 2 is here after almost a decade, and it has raised the hopes of the exhibitors expected to keep up the momentum in the US box office, which was kickstarted by Will Smith‘s Bad Boys: Ride or Die. However, it will be released in the theatres this Friday but has already come out in Korea. Kelsy Mann directed the movie.

Inside Out 2 opened in Korea on Wednesday, and according to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie collected $1.4 million on its release day, almost three times higher than Inside Out’s $468K in 2015. It is the biggest opening day for Disney animation since the pandemic era. The report further states that it has received a 9.8 Golden Egg on CGV (equivalent to an A+ CinemaScore) and a 9.1 star on Mega Box. The film aims for $5 million-$8 million on its debut weekend in Korea.

Inside Out 2, featuring Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke, will be released in the US on June 14. It is predicted to earn $85 million-$90 million debut weekend in North America.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

