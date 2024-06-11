Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is still a week away from hitting the screen. The critics have given their opinion of the sequel. Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, and others return after almost a decade to entertain the audience again. The hopes for this film are high even at the box office, as exhibitors reportedly predict that the film might even beat Dune 2’s $82.5 million debut weekend.

The first film, directed by Pete Docter, was released in 2015, and Kelsey Mann directed the sequel. The voice cast includes Amy as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Maya Hawke as Anxiety. It premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in LA.

According to the film’s synopsis, “Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.”

Several movie critics have shared their opinions on Inside Out 2 on the social media platform X. Let us check out the reviews here:

Carla Renata, aka The Curvy Film Critic, wrote, “Inside Out 2 is delightfully joyous and hands down the best @Pixar flick to date giving me all the feels lifting my spirits and mood to the heavens Maya Hawke totally steals the show as Anxiety with a performance that is undeniably fantabulous!”

Jazz Tangcay says, “#InsideOut2 heralds Pixar back to top form. Everything from animation to story and the introduction of Anxiety, Envy, and Embarrassment make this one of the best sequels in ages. Filled with great laughs, plenty of easter eggs and lots of emotion. This is animated perfection.”

Tomatometer-approved critic Daniel Baptista of The Movie Podcast states, “#InsideOut2 is ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTFUL and one of the most POWERFUL @Pixar films ever made. A beautifully crafted and emotionally mature sequel that stands side by side with the original. Maya Hawke is UNFORGETTABLE as Anxiety and steals the show. A MUST WATCH for all ages!”

Jonathan Sim wrote, “#InsideOut2 is a fresh sequel to the first movie that delves into the chaos of puberty, making new friends, trying to stand out, and the anxiety that comes with it. Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui are wonderful new additions to a hilarious adventure.”

“#InsideOut2 is absolutely brilliant. The first film isn’t just my favorite Pixar movie. It’s one of my favorite movies of all-time. What an utter joy (😉) seeing Kelsey Mann & co. expand the concept so successfully. It left me even more convinced that there are countless corners of/stages of life that are well worth exploring this way,” added Perri Nemiroff.

Podcaster Landon Johnson said, “Pixar knocks it out of the park with INSIDE OUT 2, introducing remarkable new characters like the relatable and multi-dimensional Anxiety, alongside Disgust and Embarrassment. This unforgettable cinematic experience not only entertains but also elevates our self-awareness and deepens our understanding of each other. A must-watch for everyone!”

Brandon Davis BD feels, “Inside Out 2 is quite fantastic. It didn’t hit the same emotional depth of the first but, much like Riley, it has matured and gotten bigger. The new emotions are fantastic, especially Anxiety. Great sentiments for kids and parents to feel, all with an engaging pace.Loved it.”

The Atom Review wrote, ” An instant classic!! Pixar is back. Engaging script. POIGNANT & HILARIOUS! Beautiful storytelling that fills you with a load of emotion & turns your insides out. Not just another cartoon, it’s one of the BEST sequels ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next.”

Maya Hawke and Amy Poehler starrer Inside Out 2 is set to be released in the theatres on June 14. Check out the film’s trailer here.

