Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke got candid about the ‘nepo baby’ label in a recent Times Of London Interview. The offspring of Hollywood A-listers Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman even admitted she snagged her first film role for “Nepotistic Reasons.”

Maya Hawke made her acting debut as Jo March in the 2017 BBC adaptation of Little Women. After being cast as Robin in the Netflix series Stranger Things, season 3, she was catapulted to worldwide fame.

Before snagging the coveted role in the hit Netflix series, Maya Hawke played Flower Child, one of Charles Manson’s followers in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 movie Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

In a recent Times of London Article titled “My life as a Hollywood nepo baby,” Maya Hawke confessed she only snagged the role because of her famous parents. Hawke noted that despite giving a good audition for the movie, director Quentin Tarantino only cast her in the film due to her famous last name.

Maya Hawke noted Tarantino, who added Andie MacDowell’s daughter Margaret Qualley and Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis in the 2019 movie, was contriving to cast “young Hollywood’ blood.

When asked if she felt deserving of the role she snagged because of nepotism, Maya Hawke noted, “I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway. And I know that not doing it wouldn’t help anyone. I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles.”

Maya Hawke added that she has learned to live with “nepo baby” criticism, adding, “My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about them.”

Hawke was last seen in the movie “Wildcat” directed by her father, Ethan Hawke.

Must Read: 3 Body Problem Star Eiza Gonzalez Defends Jennifer Lopez Over Relentless “Bullying” As Singer Cancels Tour Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News