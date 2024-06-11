After the disastrous reception of Dakota Johnson’s “Madame Web,” the actress has redeemed herself with the critics. Dakota Johnson’s movie Madame Web was recently slammed by critics as “mediocre, dull, boring”, securing a dismal 11% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While the superhero movie tanked, Dakota Johnson’s performance in a low-budget indie flick has landed a strong score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it “earnest” and “Bittersweet.” It’s a far cry from “mediocre” and “dull” for sure.

While the movie premiered two years ago at Sundance, it has now found its audience, with the HBO Max release drawing an impressive 81% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The said movie generating the buzz is “Am I OK?” in which Dakota Johnson portrays a character called Lucy who realizes that she’s a lesbian in her 30s.

Variety praises Dakota Johnson’s performance in the movie, saying, “Johnson [plays] one of her stereotypical stunted Dakota Johnson characters, the kind of knotted-up-by-neuroses innocent that the talented actor imbues with life even when the surrounding movie lets her down, as it does here.”

Meanwhile, Guardian added, “Am I OK? joins a growing body of female-focused friendship films (Bridesmaids, For a Good Time, Call…, Girls Trip, just to name some recent standouts) without backing down from its interest in exploring sexuality, pleasure, and identity.”

The Hollywood Reporter shared, “Paired with the easygoing chemistry between Mizuno and Johnson, the dialogue grounds Am I OK? in love without pushing it toward sentimentality.”

The film is directed by real-life couple Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne and stars Sonoya Mizuno.

