Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was a massive success, and now her performers and crew are reaping all the rewards of their hard work. According to new reports, the ‘Wildest Dreams’ singer rewarded the countless individuals who helped her bring the epic Eras Tour to life with generous bonuses on top of their regular salaries.

How Much Did Taylor Swift Give to the Performers and Crew?

Taylor Swift has contributed an additional $197 million to the extensive team behind her Eras Tour over the past two years, including dancers, choreographers, physical therapists, hair and makeup artists, wardrobe stylists, band members, instrument, sound, lighting, and pyro technicians, riggers, carpenters, video team members, production staffers and assistants, truck drivers, caterers, merchandise staffers, and security personnel.

Taylor Swift Became a Billionaire Because of the Tour

The New York Times reports that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, launched in March last year and concluded this past Sunday, amassed over $2 billion in ticket sales, setting a new record by doubling the previous highest-grossing tour.

The 34-year-old achieved billionaire status just seven months into the groundbreaking tour.

People Magazine reported that in August last year, Taylor Swift distributed over $ 55 million in bonuses after completing the US leg of her tour.

TMZ reported then that the singer-songwriter gave $100,000 to each of the approximately 50 truck drivers who had transported her equipment across the country. The outlet also reported that other members of her team, including dancers, band members, lighting and sound technicians, and caterers, received substantial bonuses as well.

At her final concert in Vancouver, the Grammy-winning artist reflected on the adventures she experienced while touring the world, performing 149 shows across five continents.

“It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life,” she said, adding, “We’ve gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour.”

Swift told the crowd before beginning the final track of the night, “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my life to date — my beloved Eras Tour.”

