Being in the entertainment industry can be quite a challenging path. Selena Gomez has been a part of it since she was a child. From being a Disney star on The Wizards of Waverly Place to her pop music career and now her focus on acting stints, the 32-year-old has had quite a rollercoaster journey.

In 2022, Gomez released her documentary titled My Mind And Me, which encapsulated the stress, trauma, anxiety, and depression she underwent in certain phases of her life. Previously, she also disclosed that she’d never watched the documentary. Here’s what the newly engaged actress had said.

When Selena Gomez Revealed Why She Would Never Watch Her Documentary

In 2022, Gomez released her Apple TV+ docu-series named My Mind & Me, much to the joy of fans excited for a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes of her life. Little did they know how harrowing the experience would turn out to be. The documentary featured a six-year-long phase of her career and was promoted as “uniquely raw and intimate.”

Meanwhile, last year, the Only Murders in the Building star opened up about the project and revealed why she would never watch it again. During an event, she expressed how she was initially against the decision to put her whole life on camera because she didn’t think it was a very good idea. Gomez said she knew she would want to be a full-fledged actress one day.

She thought that the documentary could “jeopardize things” for her. She added that when My Mind & Me was released, she had no choice, but surprisingly, she felt relieved as if a huge weight had been lifted off of her. The series features her battle with health and mental issues as well as the drawbacks and impact of being in the harsh spotlight all of the time.

Talking about the documentary, Gomez said that though she was skeptical at first, she got to say things she had been keeping in for years through it. “It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it,” she said in 2023. The Come And Get Me hitmaker also expressed her gratitude to the people who worked with her on it over the years.

Selena Gomez On The Work And Personal Life Front

Back to the present, Gomez has been basking in the joy of a career and personal life high. She received two Golden Globe Award nominations for her work in the comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building and the crime film Emilia Pérez. She also made a guest appearance as Alex Russo on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a spinoff of the popular Disney show.

On the other hand, she recently got engaged to Benny Blanco, a music producer and her boyfriend of about a year. Gomez shared the news through her Instagram account and posted photos of her diamond ring.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Gwyneth Paltrow Revealed Robert Downey Jr. Was The Reason She Signed Iron Man

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News